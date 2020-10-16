From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 17, 1920: Portales, N.M., Oct. 16‚ The Democrats of Portales and Democratic leaders of Roosevelt county went on record at Portales, Roosevelt county, last night at a mass meeting denouncing the stand taken by the Portales Journal in its issue of October Eighth when it endeavored to inject racial and religious issues in this campaign.
Oct. 17, 1945: Officials high in the administration of Los Alamos gave assurance today that the project would continue in its present site “for quite a while” but said the question of its permanency rested in Congress.
Speculation on the future of the Los Alamos laboratories was heightened by the withdrawal of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, scientific director of atomic program, and the return of many other scientists and workers to the their homes.
Oct. 17, 1995: Santa Fe’s economy suffered a double whammy in August, the busiest month of the year for tourism, as proceeds from gross receipts taxes dropped and the area’s unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent.
