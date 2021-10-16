From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 17, 1921: Auto Plunges Off Road Near Sunmount San; 3 Persons Hurt
While motoring at high speed from Las Vegas to Santa Fe this afternoon former Mayor F.O. Blood, ex-post master of Las Vegas, drove a car filled with people over an embankment near the bridge beyond Sunmount. Three of the occupants of the car were injured.
Oct. 17, 1946: Postal officials today said that indications were that the total number of covers to be canceled on the first-day sale yesterday of the Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny stamp would easily exceed a half-million.
Oct. 17, 1971: Mobile homes are here to stay.
Santa Fe’s critical housing shortage has focused attention on a sudden boom in mobile home sales and in mobile home park development here.
Oct. 17, 1996: The city of Santa Fe will lift its mandatory water-use restrictions on Nov. 1 but officials still are encouraging conservation.
Surcharges for failing to meet conservation targets will cease with the last complete billing cycle in October, said Craig O’Hare, conservation manger at the city’s Water Service Division. Customers will will be responsible for paying surcharges they incurred.
