Oct. 16, 1922: Col C.C. Winnis, who with his family left following the Fiesta for an eastern trip, is busily talking Santa Fe wherever he goes. The following is from the Nashville "Tennessean."
Miss Catherine A. Winnis was host to the Stagecrafters at their regular meeting Monday evening. ... Lieut.-Col. Charles A. Winnis, U.S.A., retired, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, gave an interesting talk on the Santa Fe Fiesta.
Oct. 16, 1947: As forecast late last week, price of milk today was increased by Santa Fe dairies from 21 cents to 23 cents. Half-pints of coffee cream, previously priced at 21, went up two cents also.
Mounting feed prices and insistent demands by producers who claimed they had been forced to restrict unprofitable output, were cited by dairy-owners here as the reasons for the hike.
Oct. 16, 1972: Juveniles violating the Santa Fe curfew ordinance, which prohibits persons 17-years-old and under from congregating after 10 p.m., will be subject to citation, police said.
Assistant Santa Fe Police Chief Fernando Mier said juvenile officers and patrolmen will begin picking up juveniles who are out after the curfew hour. He said the enforcement will begin this week.
Oct. 16, 1997: The State Game Commission is considering an unprecedented proposal that would place a limit on hunting female bears in some parts of the state to protect New Mexico's dwindling bear population, the wildlife division chief said.
Chief Santiago Gonzales said the compromise recommendation calls for the State Game and Fish Department — for the first time ever — to set a limit on the number of sows, or female bears, that may be harvested in hunting regions throughout the state.