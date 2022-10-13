From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 16, 1922: Col C.C. Winnis, who with his family left following the Fiesta for an eastern trip, is busily talking Santa Fe wherever he goes. The following is from the Nashville "Tennessean."

Miss Catherine A. Winnis was host to the Stagecrafters at their regular meeting Monday evening. ... Lieut.-Col. Charles A.  Winnis, U.S.A., retired, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, gave an interesting talk on the Santa Fe Fiesta.

