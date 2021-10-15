From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 16, 1946: Santa Fe today took a semi-holiday in celebration of the first-day issuance of the Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny commemorative stamp. Favored by a flawless autumn day, hundreds packed the Plaza at 11 a.m. where Joseph J. Lawler, third assistant postmaster general, presented an album of the first Kearny issue, autographed by Postmaster General Robert E. Hannegan, to U.S. Sen. Dennis Chavez.
Oct. 16, 1996: Visitors to Santa Fe’s Turquoise Trail Elementary School probably don’t notice the tiny office just inside the front door, opposite the principal’s office.
But to students, parents and teachers here, what happens in that little office — home to the school’s own full-time business manager — has revolutionized virtually every aspect of education at the school.
This fall, Turquoise Trail began its third year as Santa Fe’s only “charter school,” and one of only five in the state.
