From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 16, 1920: Portales, N.M., Oct. 16 — Judge Richard H. Hanna, who addressed a meeting here last night, denounced as the crowning piece of political rottenness the uses which desperate Republican bosses are making of two articles which recently appeared in the Portales “Journal.” One of the articles was a bitter attack upon the Spanish-American people and the other was an equally violent attack upon the Roman Catholic church.
Judge Hanna declared the articles were utterly without excuse except as part of a carefully planned Republican propaganda.
... He said the Spanish-American people have no better friend in the state than he. “They were in this country,” he declared, “before the Anglo-Americans came here, and I always have recognized their rights as equal to those of Anglo-Americans in all respects. ...”
Oct. 16, 1945: World May Curse Alamos
Only Universal Accord Can Prevent It, Oppenheimer Declares
Oct. 16, 1970: The dedication of the College of Santa Fe library will be held on the library pavilion at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited. The dedication is being held in conjunction with the Iberian Colonial Art Institute’s exhibit of Spanish Colonial paintings and statues, which is located on the third floor of the library.
Oct. 16, 1995: Cody Ramirez has left his mark on another wall in Santa Fe, but this time it won’t get rubbed out.
Ramirez, a former graffiti vandal, was one of about 10 teens honored Sunday afternoon for painting a muted mural of buffalo, deer and other animal symbols on the wall of Alfalfa’s Market at the corner of Don Diego Avenue and Cordova Road.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.