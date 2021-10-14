From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 15, 1921: Tomorrow the convention of the New Mexico's Woman's Christian Temperance Union will culminate with an attractive program in St. Francis auditorium at 8 p.m.
Oct. 15, 1946: President Truman's petulant speech last night, announcing an end to meat controls, was that of a man frustrated by his own ineptitude.
His action was necessary, of course. The bungling of OPA was will on the way to wrecking one of the nation's largest industries, and was depriving the American people of meat for their tables.
Oct. 15, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — The first draft of a proposal for a highway to connect Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Cochiti was formally presented to the public Thursday night, after weeks of preparation.
Oct. 15, 1996: With Bill Clinton visiting for three days and Bob Dole arriving Friday, New Mexico is getting plenty of attention from presidential candidates.
Pretty strange for a state with a measly five electoral votes.
No, state Republican Party chairman John Dendahl says.
"Both campaigns consider the election outcome close, so New Mexico's five votes are important," Dendahl said.
