From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 15, 1920: M.C. Mechem, candidate for governor — as the posters call him without any claim that he’s republican — won’t carry Santa Fe. In spite of the state house vote, if the Rexall straw vote gives a reliable “tip” as to the local sentiment.
The vote at Zook’s pharmacy, the Rexall store, last night showed Richard H. Hanna, democratic candidate, far in the lead.
Oct. 15, 1945: Frank C. Rand Jr., president of The New Mexican Publishing Co., announced the appointment of John Baker, formerly of the Associated Press Santa Fe bureau, as associate editor of The New Mexican. Mr. Rand said that this addition to the editorial staff was made in anticipation of expansion of local coverage of news in The New Mexican which can be accomplished with the availability of additional newsprint, expected after the first of the year.
Oct. 15, 1970: George Worley, of the Division of Information and Education, U.S. Forest Service, is spending the week in Santa Fe inspecting facilities and work being done in the Santa Fe Forest area.
Oct. 15, 1995: Detractors say Republican Gary Johnson, the political tenderfoot elected New Mexico governor a year ago, has “one term” written all over him.
But the spirited 42-year-old does not read his future that way.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.