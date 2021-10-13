From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 14, 1921: Santa Fe welcomes the White Ribboners and congratulates them on their record of service.
Oct. 14, 1946: Earl J. McDonald, secretary of the State Federation of Labor, said today labor’s chief objection to Santa Fe’s acquisition of the Public Service Co.’s water and electric properties was the fear that they would become a political toy.
McDonald estimated there were 3,000 or more union members in Santa Fe who would be eligible to vote when and if the city puts up to the voters the question of issuing revenue bonds for the purchase.
Oct. 14, 1971: Water restrictions have been eased so that Santa Feans can irrigate two hours twice a week.
Water restrictions of one hour irrigating per week were lifted by the Public Service Company after a meeting Wednesday with the Pubic Service Commission.
Oct. 14, 1996: ALBUQUERQUE — President Clinton seems like a happy guy.
He’s ahead in the polls and ready for a little vacation and some debate preparation in a state that seems to love him and has lots of golf courses.
