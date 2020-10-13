From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 14, 1920: A System of One-man Laws, Good or Bad, Is Not in Harmony With American Principles.
Oct. 14, 1970: Incumbent U.S. Senator Joseph M. Montoya renewed his attack upon his Republican rival Anderson Carter last night, telling a group of followers at the DeVargas Hotel: “My opponent denies he’s a bigot, but take a look at his legislative record and you’ll clearly see the proof.”
Oct. 14, 1995: Five Los Alamos National Laboratory employees filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, claiming the recent layoff of 271 University of California employees is the latest evidence of “a continuing pattern and practice of discrimination” at the lab.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.