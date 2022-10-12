From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 13, 1922: Our Public Library Is One of Santa Fe's Big Assets. Boost It by Going to the Performance at the Rialto Tonight.

Oct. 13, 1947: Mayor Manuel Lujan today issued an appeal to housewives and restaurant and hotel owners in Santa Fe to "endeavor to cooperate with President Truman's food conservation program and provide food for starving persons in Europe."

