Oct. 13, 1922: Our Public Library Is One of Santa Fe's Big Assets. Boost It by Going to the Performance at the Rialto Tonight.
Oct. 13, 1947: Mayor Manuel Lujan today issued an appeal to housewives and restaurant and hotel owners in Santa Fe to "endeavor to cooperate with President Truman's food conservation program and provide food for starving persons in Europe."
At the same time he announced he planned to appoint a local citizens' food committee composed of presidents of service clubs, civic, fraternal, business, labor and veterans organization and representatives of churches who would ask residents to observe food conservation rules proposed by the President.
Oct. 13, 1972: New Mexico's two U.S. Senate candidates said here today they would support legislation giving state and local governments the right to regulate subdivisions on Indian lands which have been leased to outside interests.
Democrat Jack Daniels and Republican Pete Domenici made their statements during a one-hour press conference at the annual New Mexico Press Association convention which opened today at La Fonda Hotel.
Oct. 13, 1997: The Georgia O'Keeffe Foundation plans to deed the artist's Abiquiú home and studio to the National trust for Historic Preservation.
Announcement of the transfer, which will not occur until next spring, is expected during the trust's annual conference, which is being held this week in Santa Fe.
The move means O'Keeffe's famous rambling adobe, parts of which were built in the 18th century, will be perpetually maintained as a historic site.