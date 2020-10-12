From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 13, 1920: Roswell, Oct. 13 — One thousand people cheered Hanna, Lucero and Putney as they spoke for two hours and 20 minutes here last night at the Airdrome theater, flaying bosses and boss rule, tax dodgers and tax dodging, the gerrymander of the legislature and general extravagance charged up to republican rule.
Oct. 13, 1945: The following have recorded their honorable service discharges at the county clerk’s office: James Price Johnson, John R. Sandoval, Pete Igalo, John B. Montoya, Adolfo Romero, Juan B. Pacheco and Eliseo Trujillo Jr.
Oct. 13, 1970: ESPANOLA — The Ranchitos-Fairview area was annexed Monday night by Espanola’s City Council by a vote of seven in favor and one abstaining.
The area annexed does not include Valley Estates.
Oct. 13, 1995: The Department of Energy plans to provide Northern New Mexico with a $5 million grant to help the regional economy absorb a significant portion of the 1,068 workers in the process of being laid off from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
