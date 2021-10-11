From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 12, 1921: Denver, Colo., Oct. 12 — Failing to find work after a six-months effort, a young woman living in Albuquerque, N.M., has offered herself for sale to the highest bidder, through the Denver Post, that newspaper announced this afternoon. The young woman, whose name is withheld from publication, wrote an advertisement offering herself for sale, which she forwarded to the Post from Albuquerque accompanied by a one-dollar bill, which she said was her last money.
Oct. 12, 1946: The state highway department was very much in the news today with these developments: (1) Fred G. Healy resigned as state highway engineer; (2) The state board of finance authorized the highway commission to issue $1 million in highway debentures on Nov. 4 and authorized issuance of another $1 million in debentures when needed; (3) Gubernatorial Nominee Thomas J. Mabry declared the highway till would be empty next Jan. 1; (4) Burton Dwyer was named acting state highway engineer.
... Healy's resignation as state highway engineer was accepted late yesterday, and Commission Chairman Floyd Kennedy declared that Healy had "failed to cooperate with the commission in every instance."
Oct. 12, 1971: Two long-time state conservationist leaders, Elliott S. Barker of Santa Fe and David Shaffer of Los Alamos, have initiated a campaign to name the 480,000-acre W.S. Ranch after U.S. Sen. Clinton P. Anderson.
Conservationist groups of New Mexico are seeking to acquire the large ranch, also known as Vermejo Park, for public ownership, through either state or federal action. The beautiful mountain ranch in northern New Mexico has been offered for sale for $26.5 million by the W.J. Gourley estate.
Oct. 12, 1996: SANTA ROSA — Not everyone in this Guadalupe County town of about 2,300 people wants a new state prison that gov. Gary Johnson says will be under construction here within the next two months.
