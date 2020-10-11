From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 12, 1920: Chino Copper Company is a Great Industry. But Why Should it be Subsidized by the “Wage Earner” and “Renter?”

Oct. 12, 1945: Capt. and Mrs. W.W. (Bob) Johnston arrived today to spend a leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Johnston, 445 Sunset Avenue.

Oct. 12, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Dr. Joseph Leary, a scientist at Los Alamos, has been appointed as the United States’ technical representative at the Nuclear Research Center in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Oct. 12, 1995: After 25 years of collecting Indian art pieces, Herbert and Bernie Beenhouwer decided to give back their $1.6 million art collection.

