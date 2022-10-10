Oct. 11, 1922: The Library Benefit Performance Friday Night Is for the Public Welfare. Show Your Public Spirit By Attending.
Oct. 11, 1947: Edwin L. Felter, attorney for George Thompson, said that his client is suffering from burns caused by radioactivity. The attorney said for this reason he was able to have Thompson’s bond reduced from $10,000 to $5,000.
Thompson, a resident of Riverside, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI, charged with removal of confidential records from Los Alamos and the Army’s Sandia base at Albuquerque.
Oct. 11, 1972: In what may be an historic appointment, a Los Alamos scientist, married and the father of three children, has been named an assistant pastor of the Roman Catholic Church.
The New Day, a publication of the Santa Fe Pastoral Council, said the ordination of Chester S. Kazek into the Permanent Deaconate of the Santa Fe Archdiocese possibly is the first appointment of a permanent deacon as the assistant pastor of a parish.
Oct. 11, 1997: A group of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church parishioners, led on a procession by the Rev. Bill Sanchez, forced its way into the church’s neighboring historic Santuario de Guadalupe Friday evening after an art opening to hold a prayer meeting in protest of the santuario’s use for nonecclesiastical purposes.