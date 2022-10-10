From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 11, 1922: The Library Benefit Performance Friday Night Is for the Public Welfare. Show Your Public Spirit By Attending.

Oct. 11, 1947: Edwin L. Felter, attorney for George Thompson, said that his client is suffering from burns caused by radioactivity. The attorney said for this reason he was able to have Thompson’s bond reduced from $10,000 to $5,000.

