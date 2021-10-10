From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 11, 1921: The chili business is hot stuff and Santa Fe business men should warm up to it.
Oct. 11, 1946: Santa Fe Twenty-thirtians tomorrow will launch a citywide campaign to raise approximately $10,000 to apply to the purchase price of fire-fighting equipment designed to combat second and third-story fires in the capital city. Total price of the equipment is estimated at $22,000.
Oct. 11, 1971: Can you tell me if there is a beauty shop in Santa Fe that is open on Sunday? — F.S.T. — Santa Fe
We were able to locate several that are open on Monday but as far as we know, there are none that remain open on Sunday.
Oct. 11, 1996: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo has agreed to transfer Celina Rael de Garcia from her current position as director of the city’s Administrative Services Department back to her former position as head of the Mayor’s Office of Intercultural Affairs, according to information obtained by The New Mexican.
