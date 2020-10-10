From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 11, 1920: The Thing To Remember is That There is No Republican Ticket Before the Voters of New Mexico.
Oct. 11, 1945: The September total of accidents, checked by State Police, zoomed menacingly as compared with the September 1944 figure, Assistant Chief A.B. Martinez announced today.
Oct. 11, 1970: TAOS — Taos County Jailer, Leo Cardenas, was shot and killed today in the county sheriff’s reception room during what officers described as a “playful scuffle” between two other officers.
Oct. 11, 1995: Anna Maria Baca, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s choice to fill the council seat vacated by Phil Griego, talks eagerly about two great loves in her life: affordable housing and classical piano.
