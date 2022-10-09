Oct. 10, 1922: Mrs. Pablo Tarin and daughter, of Magdalena, recently killed one of the largest rattle snakes ever seen in that part of the state. The snake measured nearly six feet in length, was six and one half inches in circumference and had fourteen rattles.
Oct. 10, 1947: Expansion of the public school plant by at least 10 rooms to combat present overcrowding was voted by the board of education at its meeting last night. The members decided to sell the $400,000 bond issue authorized a year ago last spring in order to be prepared to take advantage of any quick deals or a sharp drop in construction costs.
One step approved was a six-room addition to the Carlos Gilbert school, as drafted by Meem, Zehner & Associates.
Oct. 10, 1972: WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court Monday it has halted construction of the controversial Elk Mountain road near the Pecos Wilderness in northern New Mexico.
The government also said it has frozen funds for construction of the proposed 33½ mile road and will consider the Economic Development Administration grant made to fund the project.
The concession to environmental groups, made in a Justice Department memorandum to the Supreme Court, was an apparent attempt to prevent an important legal test of the Environmental Policy Act.
Oct. 10, 1997: Charlene Teters did it for her children.
As a graduate student at the University of Illinois nine years ago, Teters, a Spokane Indian, felt compelled to speak out when she and her two children first saw the school's football team mascot: a representation of a Native American chief.
At the team's next game, Teters stood outside the stadium holding a hand-lettered sign that read: "American Indians are human beings, not mascots."