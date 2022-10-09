From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 10, 1922: Mrs. Pablo Tarin and daughter, of Magdalena, recently killed one of the largest rattle snakes ever seen in that part of the state. The snake measured nearly six feet in length, was six and one half inches in circumference and had fourteen rattles.

Oct. 10, 1947: Expansion of the public school plant by at least 10 rooms to combat present overcrowding was voted by the board of education at its meeting last night. The members decided to sell the $400,000 bond issue authorized a year ago last spring in order to be prepared to take advantage of any quick deals or a sharp drop in construction costs.

Popular in the Community