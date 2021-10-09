From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 10, 1921: A special train carrying 131 tons of silk passed through Lordsburg this week over the Southern Pacific railroad. The shipment was valued at over a million dollars and was en route to the eastern markets.
Oct. 10, 1946: Sen. Dennis Chavez, the Democratic nominee for reelection, says that Patrick J. Hurley, his Republican opponent, won’t have any more to do with the nation’s foreign policy, if elected, “than you folks.” “My opponent tells you what he would do,” Chavez told a Lovington rally last night.
“The Constitution sets up how we should do with those matters, and the power belongs entirely to the executive branch.”
Oct. 10, 1971: Top state officials have taken issue with State Prison officials’ policy of rejecting anonymous or mass petitions of grievances which are coming in the wake of last week’s prison riot.
Attorney General David Norvell said he believes unsigned grievances should be accepted if they are found to have merit.
Oct. 10, 1996: David Coss dodged the bullet Wednesday, accepting a compromise that allowed him to resign as Santa Fe city manager and resume his former post as director of the city Public Works Department.
After running through a long list of projects he has pushed, emotion broke through Coss’ voice as he pointed out that he has tried to establish personal relationships with councilors.
“I may be kind of a quiet guy, and it may be hard to get to know me,” Coss aid. His wife and children sat in the audience.
