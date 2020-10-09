From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 10, 1920: The New Mexican Will Bulletin the World Series Game Between Cleveland and Brooklyn Today.
Oct. 10, 1945: “Full employment” is an attractive phrase. For this reason the bill now pending in Congress, with this label affixed to it, appears to have gained widespread support on the part of those who have not taken the trouble to examine its provisions with a critical eye.
Oct. 10, 1995: SAN ILDEFONSO PUEBLO — Many young Pueblo women, well-educated and savvy about the problems that threaten their cultures, are hearing and heeding the message their mothers so want to impart: Come back and help your people.
Corrine Sanchez of San Ildefonso, Kathy Sanchez’s oldest daughter, is among them.
