Oct. 1, 1947: TAOS, Oct. 1 (Special) — A costume ball at the Martinez dance hall last night wound up this community's four-day San Geronimo Fiesta, acclaimed by many residents, on account of its distinctly hometown character, the best in many years.

Oct. 1, 1972: The Santa Fe School Board has announced that action — presumably final action — will be takwn Wednesday night at a special meeting called to consider once again the matter of Tesuque Elementary School.

