Oct. 1, 1947: TAOS, Oct. 1 (Special) — A costume ball at the Martinez dance hall last night wound up this community's four-day San Geronimo Fiesta, acclaimed by many residents, on account of its distinctly hometown character, the best in many years.
Oct. 1, 1972: The Santa Fe School Board has announced that action — presumably final action — will be takwn Wednesday night at a special meeting called to consider once again the matter of Tesuque Elementary School.
The wording of the notice for the meeting, released by the board Friday, stated:
"The meeting is called for the purpose of determining the status of Tesuque Elementary School, and will include consideration and action on the question of whether to operate a public elementary school in Tesuque or not, and whether the existing school should be opened or closed."
Oct. 1, 1997: Traffic deaths not involving alcohol have soared 31 percent during the first eight months of the year, raising new safety questions about New Mexico's higher speed limits.
From January through August, 188 people died in car crashes in which alcohol wasn't a factor. That's an increase of 48 deaths from the same period in 1996, according to figures compiled by the state Traffic Safety Bureau in the Highway and Transportation Department.