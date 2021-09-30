From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 1, 1921: One of the great mysteries of the season is what became of Mr. Bursum's 9,000 majority.
Oct. 1, 1946: Blanche Lucero left the auditor's office today where she worked for 13 years to accept appointment as deputy state treasurer succeeding Edna Earnest who will wear a bride's veil next week.
Oct. 1, 1971: A Tesuque Indian petition opposing Colonias de Santa Fe development has been sent to President Richard M. Nixon with a plea to "help us save our tribe and our land and water."
The petition bearing 60 names, was also sent to Democratic lawmakers, other Republicans, and to Indian and Bureau of Indian Affairs officials.
... The petition and letters were sent by Mrs. Ignacia Duran, wife of Tesuque Governor Joseph Duran.
Oct. 1, 1996: New Mexico may have only five of the 538 electoral votes in the presidential election, but an incumbent president is about to. use close to three days of crucial campaign time here.
Bill Clinton's campaign Monday announced the scheduling of what probably will be New Mexico's longest-ever presidential visit — a three-night stay in Albuquerque later this month.
Clinton will use the extended stop in New Mexico to prepare for the second of two television debates with Republican challenger Bob Dole.
