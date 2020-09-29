From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 1, 1920: Don Eugenio Romero Dies At Las Vegas At The Age Of 83 Years.
Famous Political Leader of San Miguel County and Business Pioneer Passes Away.
Oct. 1, 1945: Capt. Ralph Lopez has been placed in inactive status and will resume practice in the offices of Dr. M.D. Berardinelli, Don Miguel Building on Palace Avenue, he said today.
Oct. 1, 1970: Lawrence Francis O’Brien, National Chairman of the Democratic Party, will attend political rallies in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces Saturday.
More than 1,000 Santa Fe County Democrats are expected to attend the Santa Fe rally which will be held at noon in Santa Fe Plaza.
Oct. 1, 1995: The bells of St. Francis Cathedral are almost ready for the celebration.
Rick Carlisle has been cleaning and polishing the five big bells high in the cathedral’s north tower for several weeks now. “I’ve taken almost 150 years of grease and dirt off them,” said the 40-year-old lay helper at the cathedral.
