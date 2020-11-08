From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 9, 1920: The hearing of Game Warden Thomas P. Gable on Governor Larrazolo’s order, directing him to show cause, if any he had, why he should not be removed from the office of game warden, was scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon.
Nov. 9, 1945: Mindful of the families whose menfolk did not return from the Bataan campaign, Santa Feans of all denominations are expected to attend en masse at memorial services which will be held Monday morning at St. Francs Cathedral and all other churches as part of the Welcome Home program.
Nov. 9, 1970: The first weekend of the northern deer season in New Mexico produced five hunting-related deaths — two from gunshot wounds, two from heart attacks and one from exposure.
Nov. 9, 1995: Down slightly but definitely not out.
In fact, Santa Fe is still a very “in” place to visit, at least in a ranking of the world by Condé Nast Traveler.
About 35,000 subscribers of the widely read travel magazine who responded to a survey ranked Santa Fe second in a listing of the top 10 cities in the United States and 11th among the world’s top 20 cities.
