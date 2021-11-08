From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 9, 1921: Santa Fe’s public demonstration of patriotism on Armistice Day Friday is to be one befitting the capital of New Mexico and one of the most impressive in the state.
Due chiefly to the pepe and organizing ability of Col Charles C. Winnis, an imposing parade has been arranged for with attendant exercises which will be fully in keeping with the spirit of the day.
Nov. 9, 1946: Santa Fe business houses today were divided on the question of closing Monday. In observance of Armistice day.
Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce announced that its merchants committee had voted in favor of keeping open. Since then a number of firms reported their decision to remain closed.
Nov. 9, 1971: Lonesome Dave Cargo says he definitely will run in 1972 for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.
Nov. 9, 1996: Need a lift? The Chile Express is running tight on schedule and promises to get its passengers up the mountain in record time.
Angel Fire Ski Resort’s new $3.5 million ski lift is expected to begin operation Nov. 27, said Greg Morton, the resort’s public relations chief.
