Nov. 8, 1922: Casually glancing over the returns, it looks as if we had Saved our Senate Seniority.
Nov. 8, 1947: The 75 members of the Highway 64 association who met last night in Taos have decided to send a group of representatives from several towns along the route to confer with Governor Mabry and highway department officials in the near future on improvements of the route.
Glenn Burgess, Chamber of Commerce secretary invited to the meeting, reported the association is particularly interested in the improvement of about 40 miles between Cimarron an Taos which members desire to have blacktopped.
Nov. 8, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democrats bolted their party by the thousands Tuesday to join the national landslide re-election of President Nixon to help elect the first New Mexico Republican in 38 years to the U.S. Senate.
Nixon won a record margin for New Mexico over Democrat George McGovern with a margin of more than 90,000 votes in nearly complete returns, far exceeding the 61,000-vote gap gained by Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater in the 1964 presidential race.
Nov. 8, 1997: Kevin LaQuey, manager of Santa Fe Funeral Options, said he startled a cemetery caretaker a few years back when he showed up with hearse and casket for a Farmington burial of a cremated body.
"He (the caretaker) got this worried look on his face ... because he had just dug this little hole," LaQuey said. "He was relieved when we opened the casket and took the (cremated remains) out."
The urn, LaQuey explained, had been placed in a coffin as a compromise for a Roman Catholic priest who would not otherwise let the cremated body inside his church for the funeral Mass.
... The acceptance of cremation for Roman Catholics was clarified by a pastoral letter sent by Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan and read at Masses in the archdiocese last Sunday.
The letter states that cremation is now acceptable, and that cremated remains may be brought into the church for funeral Mass.