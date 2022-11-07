From The Santa Fe New Mexican: 

Nov. 8, 1922: Casually glancing over the returns, it looks as if we had Saved our Senate Seniority.

Nov. 8, 1947: The 75 members of the Highway 64 association who met last night in Taos have decided to send a group of representatives from several towns along the route to confer with Governor Mabry and highway department officials in the near future on improvements of the route.

