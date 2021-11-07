From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 8, 1921: The preliminary hearing of the five men arrested on the charge of murder as the result of the killing Tricio De Vargas in his store at Canjilon will be held in Santa Fe Nov. 22, District Attorney Alec Read said today.
… The district attorney said he had received an unsigned letter which, he asserted, alleged that two of them under arrest had killed De Vargas but declined to say which two were named.
Nov. 8, 1946: Happy Reunion of Christine Campbell, her mother Mrs. Otis Campbell and Kazuya Nakashima meet at the ski basin in Hyde Park after the two young students at UNM had spent the night lost in the snow covered area.
Nov. 8, 1996: WASHINGTON — Amid reports Thursday that Rep. Bill Richardson is in line to replace Energy Secretary Hazel O'Leary, the Santa Fe Democrat said the idea that he will join President Clinton's Cabinet is simply "speculation."
