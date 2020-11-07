From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 8, 1920: Tens of thousands of gallons of water, clear water, have been pumped out of the basement of the Catron brick building, east side of the plaza, since Saturday night when what seemed a formidable leak was discovered.
Nov. 8, 1945: ALAMOGORDO, Nov. 8 — State Livestock Inspector Alfred Hunter reports cattle changed color and a rancher’s beard became streaked with gray following the first atomic bomb test near here last July 15.
Confessing he was skeptical before seeing the cattle, Hunter said the red-coated, white-faced Herefords appeared to have a heavy frost across their backs. He said the new color was not deep and the cattle showed no signs of injury.
Nov. 8, 1970: MORA — State officials told Mora school officials Friday a comprehensive state report will be presented to Mora this week pointing out school deficiencies and making recommendations which would have a “major impact” on the future of Mora schools.
Citing serious administrative and educational deficiencies, Weldon Perrin, Department of Education assistant superintendent, told Mora school officials; “Within a week you’re going to have firm recommendations on how to clean up Mora schools.”
Nov. 8, 1995: An Arizona professor knows your secrets.
He knows you don’t eat your vegetables. He knows you’d rather have a bacon double cheeseburger than a turkey sandwich with no mayo. And he has the evidence stacked against you — in the city landfill.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.