From The Santa Fe New Mexican:Nov. 7, 1922: Election Here Quiet But Big Vote Expected Before CloseNov. 7, 1947: Six Napoleonic pictures are left to "that part of Yale university known as Yale college," in John J. Nairn's will, filed today for probate.Nairn, a retired rancher of the Cimarron valley, died here recently. He was graduated from Yale in 1880.Nov. 7, 1972: Veteran New Mexico political observers wait eagerly on the sidelines today to see just how much the expected Nixon landslide is going to affect the top political races in New Mexico.Nov. 7, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson's plans for sweeping changes in the state public schools drew mixed reactions from Democratic lawmakers Thursday.The governor has some good ideas — maybe even including his plan to raise education spending to 50 percent of the state budget, said Senate President Pro Tem Manny Aragon, D-Albuquerque.