From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 7, 1921: The grading of the last stretch of the road being constructed from the head of the Estancia valley to Pankey’s pasture gate will be started this week, Highway Engineer Gillett stated today.
Nov. 7, 1946: John Bliss of Santa Fe, assistant engineer under Tom McClure, is a favorite for appointment to the position made vacant by McClure’s death. He has done extensive work for the Interstate Streams commission.
Nov. 7, 1971: U.S. Treasury agents sifted through the damage to the Colonias de Santa Fe sales office Saturday in their investigation of a bombing that knocked a watchman unconscious.
The office, north of Santa fe, remained cordoned off as the inquiry of the bombing went into its second day.
Nov. 7, 1996: Wednesday was not a good day to be a student at De Vargas Junior High School.
Because if you were, there was a good chance Noah Rodriguez had been your teacher. And if he had been your teacher, you probably were let out at noon.
And so to be a student on Wednesday meant you sat there, in the wooden pews at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, bewildered, angry and sad.
