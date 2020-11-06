From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 7, 1920: Meanwhile, Past the Republican Party Pledges in Your Hat, Where They’ll be Handy.
Nov. 7, 1945: Las Vegas, N.M., Nov. 7 (AP) Unless immediate action is taken on the part of the State Director of OPA for a price adjustment, deliveries of milk will not be made in San Miguel County tomorrow.
The San Miguel County Dairy Association announced today that milk production and distribution would be stopped Thursday in reiterating a previous statement that a strike would take place unless an increase in butter-fat prices was made. The association contends that in this area the price is 87 cents per pound comparable to $1.05 in Santa Fe and Taos counties.
Nov. 7, 1995: A new survey conducted for the Legislative Finance Committee suggests that almost 40 percent of New Mexico adults gamble and that fully a quarter of all adults gamble at Indian casinos.
But finance committee analyst Bill Taylor said a preliminary summary of the data also suggests that support for Indian gambling among New Mexicans is only moderate.
