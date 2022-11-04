Nov. 6, 1922: Vote with your eyes open tomorrow for the best government you can get, regardless of politics. Scratch!
Nov. 6, 1947: District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez said today he did not contemplate filing charges in the shooting of C.A. Lovette.
City police reported Monday Lovette, after calling at a doctor’s office, told them his wife had shot him in the leg. Then, they said, Paul Newman, a stepson, told them Lovette had been wounded in a scuffle with him over the gun. Newman, according to the police, said Lovette had the weapons.
Gutierrez said both Lovette and his wife, whom he is suing for divorce, had indicated they didn’t want court action. And, he added, neither could be compelled to testify against the other.
Nov. 6, 1972: WASHINGTON (UPI) — About 500 Indians who have staged a five day seizure of the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) were ordered to tell a federal judge today why they shouldn’t be forcibly ejected.
At a mass meeting, the Indians loudly rejected what the government called its final offer of a peaceful settlement. The Indians reinforced their barricades inside the building and asked President Nixon to intervene.
Nov. 6, 1997: Saying New Mexico’s schools are failing children in virtually every way, Gov. Gary Johnson on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping education reform plan that includes vouchers to allow the children of poor families to attend private schools.