From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 6, 1946: Chief Justice Daniel K. Sadler may be the sole Democrat to carry Santa Fe county. With seven precincts missing early this afternoon the jurist had a plurality of 55 over George A. Shipley. With this exception the Republicans carried the county by margins ranging from 96 for Pat Hurley and Edwin Mechem, supreme court candidate, up to 1,309 for Frank B. Lopez, for county school superintendent, on the basis of returns from 36 of the 43 precincts.
Nov. 6, 1996: State Rep. Max Coll handily won a 14th House term Tuesday, defeating both Republican challenger Gregg Bemis and, in effect, Pojoaque Pueblo.
Coll, a Santa Fe Democrat, said he was "overjoyed" at his victory in view of the negative campaign the pueblo waged against him.
"I don't think this was a personal victory so much as it showed that big money, character assassination and lies don't belong in a political contest," Coll said.
In another high-profile challenge to a Democratic incumbent, State Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé, appeared to have won an easy victory over former Lt. Gov. Roberto Mondragón, who was running on the Green ticket.
Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial vowed a year ago to fight Coll's re-election bid in Santa Fe's House District 47. Coll and an Albuquerque legislator brought the lawsuit that resulted in the state court ruling that tribal casinos are operating illegally.
