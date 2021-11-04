From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 5, 1921: East Las Vegas, N.M., Nov. 5 — One man was killed, one hardly bruised and one girl probably fatally hurt and two other girls seriously hurt late last night when an automobile was struck by a freight train at Romeroville several miles from here. All the girls were normal school students.
The dead man is Floyd Cook, a normal student at the Baptist college here and brother of the president.
The girl probably fatally hurt is Laura Crawford of Albuquerque, graduate of the U.N.M., a former Clovis girl.
Nov. 5, 1946: The public has been bored, insulted, frightened and underrated for the past six weeks by bands of cigar-smoking characters roaming the state, cluttering the streets with handbills, crowding good programs from the air, and blowing their breath in people’s faces telling what good men they are.
... You can do your gloating with the boys at Ben Jaffa’s bar where the New Mexican election returns will be read, or, of you can’t get out of the house, you can gloat at home before the radio.
Nov. 5, 1971: A heavy explosion blasted the Tesuque sales office of the controversial Colonias de Santa Fe development early this morning, knocking a watchman unconscious and scattering debris over a wide area around the office.
Nov. 5, 1996: This is it: The long, often-grubby campaign of 1996 is all over but the shouting — and the voting. Lots of the latter already has happened; early voting is gaining in popularity.
For millions of Americans, thousands of Northern New Mexicans, however, today is Election Day; a day demanding a little of your time — and a lot of your attention. The issues are complicated, the candidates simple by comparison.
