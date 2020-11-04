From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 5, 1920: Arthur Seligman, democratic state chairman, today conceded the election of M.C. Meechem, republican candidate for governor, and the entire republican ticket including the presidential electors.
Nov. 5, 1945: A father and son were among 83 liberees who arrived Sunday at Bruns General Hospital from the Far East by way of Seattle, Wash. They are First Sgt. Jess Finley and S/Sgt. Jack Finley of Albuquerque.
The Finleys, both members of the 200th Coast Artillery (AA) became separated on the Death March early in 1942, were reunited two years ago at Cabanatuan prison camp.
Nov. 5, 1970: Springer Corp of Albuquerque has submitted a proposal to develop a four-acre De Vargas Urban Renewal tract in downtown Santa Fe as the site for a larger motor hotel.
Hilton Hotel Corp. reportedly will finance construction of a 153-room motor hotel, said Cleatus Richards, Urban Renewal executive director.
Nov. 5, 1995: Environmentalists and foresters seem to agree on almost nothing, except that the Southwest’s forests are in trouble.
Past fire suppression practices have created a crisis that could end the forests as we know them, they agree.
New Mexico forests hold an average 900 trees per acre, when they should hold fewer than 100 per acre, said Santa Fe National Forest forester Bill Armstrong.
