From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 4, 1921: “Call their bluff,” suggested on alderman when City Marshal Manuel Ortiz y Martinez reported to the city council last night he had gone up one side of the river a far as the reservoir and down the other without collecting the $3 road tax from any one.
Nov. 4, 1946: New Mexico’s rough general election campaign rushed down to the finish line today with candidates poised for final blows and worried by a road-blocking snow that covered most of the northern half of the state. Republican State Chairman Phil Hubbell was engaging horses and wagons to haul voters over snow-clogged rads to the polling places of rural precincts in the north where the GOP had hoped to claim heavy majorities.
Nov. 4, 1971: We have just moved to your beautiful city and would like to know if there is a Newcomers Club in Santa Fe?
E.G. Santa Fe.
The Newcomers Club receives lists of newcomers in Santa Fe from the Southern Union Gas Co.
Nov. 4, 1996: Local history buffs will see their dreams come true on Thursday.
After almost a decade of hard work, the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library will finally open. A ribbon-cutting, open house and other events are scheduled Thursday through Saturday.
Thomas Chávez, director of the Palace of the Governors, his staff and a host of volunteers have been working hard to renovate the old public library building on 120 Washington Ave., move the history and photograph collections into it, and prepare the building for public use.
