From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 4, 1920: The election of M.C. Mechem, Republican candidate for governor, appeared probably early this afternoon on the face of partial returns from every county in the state and estimates, mostly from Republicans sources, but Arthur Seligman, Democratic state chairman, still refused to concede that R.H. Hanna, Democratic candidate, was defeated.
Nov. 4, 1970: The verdict for 28 contenders for 14 offices is in the hands of some 25,000 voters today in Santa Fe County. Candidates for three other offices in the county are unopposed.
Nov. 4, 1995: ALBUQUERQUE — A judge ruled Friday in favor of New Mexico recruit Kenny Thomas, granting a preliminary injunction blocking the NCAA’s denial of eligibility for the freshman.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound power forward, whose eyes brimmed with tears when the decision was announced, immediately headed off to practice. …
The NCAA had said Thomas couldn’t play because a science course he took as a ninth-grader at Austin High School in El Paso, Texas, in 1991 did not qualify as one of the 13 core curriculum courses required by the NCAA for eligibility.
