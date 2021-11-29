From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 30, 1921: Hearing reports said to have been circulated all over New Mexico that Santa Fe is not only an art center but also an oasis in the prohibition desert; that booze otherwise called “intoxicating whiskey” is sold over the bar, federal prohibition officers recently arrived in the capital.
Three arrests were made yesterday on information filed by prohibition officers and the defendants were arraigned before U.S. Commission A. M. Archer, at his office in the Laughlin Building.
Nov. 30, 1946: A statewide search continued today for two state penitentiary inmates who made a daring escape over the pen wall yesterday afternoon between 4:30 and 4:45 o’clock.
Nov. 30, 1971: In an effort to improve Santa Fe’s water system, the Public Service Company (PSC) has announced plans to spend $10 million in the next two years for capital improvements.
George A. Schreiber, PSC president, recently told a board of directors meeting the firm would spend $10 million to expand and improve the system which was plagued last summer by insufficient water supplies, discolored water and low pressure.
Nov. 30, 1996: The day-after-Thanksgiving Christmas shopping frenzy lived up to its reputation at Villa Linda Mall on Friday.
By the time three of the mall’s big department stores opened their doors at 7 a.m., several hundred shoppers were waiting to get in.
By 8 a.m., the mall was so busy that many of its other 72 stores — which weren’t scheduled to open until 9 a.m. — opened early. By 9:30 a.m., more than 1,000 people had passed through the mall entrance into Sears.
