Nov. 3, 1922: The Hon. H.O. Bursum, who passed his vote in the United States Senate on the bonus bill, is getting sort of tangled up in his own verbiage.
The Hon. Burse better smoke up or his pipe will go out.
In a speech at Fort Bayard, Mr. Bursum protested that the New Mexican misconstrued his meaning when he said that the American Legion in New Mexico was being led by lounge lizards. He has found it necessary to make this explanation a number of times since the ex-service men heard about Mr. Bursum’s rashly chosen terms.
Nov. 3, 1947: Mrs. Frances Virginia Scarritt, 84, widow of Judge William C. Scarritt and a member of a prominent Kansas City family, died last evening at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Dororthy McKibbin, Old Pecos trail.
Mrs. Scarritt suffered a fall a number of weeks ago while visiting her daughter and due to her age, failed to recover.
Nov. 3, 1972: New Mexico environmentalists were cheered by the U.S. Court of Appeals decision that in effect says clean-air states such as New Mexico may not permit further degradation of their air quality.
Attorney Grove Burnett of the Citizens for Clean Air and Water said the decision was “probably the most significant yet, rendered in the environmental field. We’re absolutely delighted with it.”
The Appeals Court ruling affirmed a lower court decision forbidding any significant air pollution in areas where the air is still pure.
Nov. 3, 1997: Javier Gonzales, the wunderkind of the Santa Fe County Commission, was once considered the most ambitious of county politicians — and a possible contender for the 3rd District congressional seat now held by Republican Bill Redmond.
But the chairman of the commission now says he is turning his ambitions away from politics. Instead of Capitol Hill, he’s set his sights on a graduate business school degree.
“I’ve pretty much dismissed a congressional race,” the 31-year-old Democrat said.