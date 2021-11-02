From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 3, 1921: New Mexico National Guard Is a Credit to the State. Let’s Boost it.
Nov 3, 1971: A majority of New Mexicans made it plain Tuesday they don’t want Sunday liquor sales in their state.
The issue of continuing Sunday sales, which were authorized by a bill passed by the 1971 Legislature, was voted on in 49 separate local option districts during Tuesday’s special election.
Among districts continue the sales were Santa Fe city and county, Los Alamos city and county, San Miguel County, Mora County and Taos County.
Rio Arriba County rejected Sunday sales.
Had the issue been presented on the ballot on a statewide basis, it would have failed by more than 3,500 votes. This is the margin when the results of all the separate determinations are tabulated.
Nov. 3, 1996: They’re out there, walking the streets. And your house might be the next one they hit.
The calendar has reached the final days of the 1996 election season, and candidates are fanning out across the neighborhoods of Northern New Mexico, knocking on doors and asking for votes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.