From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 3, 1920: “I think Judge Hanna is elected governor and that the entire state Democratic ticket has been elected with him.”
This was the statement of Chairman Arthur Seligman of the Democratic state central committee at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Democratic headquarters in discussing the election.
Mr. Seligman continued: “The news this morning is better than that of last night and it appears to be growing better from hour to hour.”
Nov. 3, 1945: To the Veterans of Bataan and Corregidor:
The New Mexican wants pictures of Santa Fe County men now returned who fought on Bataan and Corregidor in 1941-42. This means all who took part in the battles of these names at that time whether they were members of the 200th Coast Artillery or any other units of the Army, Navy or Marine Corps.
Nov. 3, 1970: Following lengthy discussion, the City Council’s Dog Committee accepted for presentation to the council a proposed, stricter dog control ordinance.
Dog Committee members councilmen Mike Scarborough and Joe Valdez suggested by their action Monday night that the council members study the stricter laws before holding a public hearing during their next regular meeting, Nov. 25.
Nov. 3, 1995: Want to know which public elementary school in Santa Fe is the best academically? How about which one performs the lowest?
For the first time, Santa Fe Public Schools is releasing test scores for each of the district’s 19 elementary schools and four middle schools that show how the schools stack up against each other.
