Nov. 29, 1922: The New Mexican will not publish tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day.
Nov. 29, 1947: A huge caravan bearing food and clothing for the Navajo people of northwestern New Mexico was in the making today as the state opened its arms to its own. Civic leaders of nine New Mexico communities promised truckloads of food, clothing and bedding for the suffering Indians to be delivered at Gallup by a Navajo Brotherhood Caravan in mid-December.
The list was growing hourly and sponsors of the project predicted a mile-long truck-train of supplies to tide the reservation people over until responsibility for their welfare is accepted by a competent public agency.
Nov. 29, 1972: The two law enforcement officers who recovered 76 religious artifacts during a two-month investigation of burglaries from Penitente Moradas and churches in Northern New Mexico said they hope to recover additional santos through further investigation.
State Police investigator Mike Montoya said he and Santa Fe detective Paul Baca have been given additional time to complete the investigation and possibly make arrests in connection with the incident.
Nov. 29, 1997: A Texas couple spending their Thanksgiving vacation in Santa Fe are thankful to be alive this weekend.
Icy conditions on the ski basin road Friday morning sent their rented sport-utility vehicle flying over the edge of a hairpin turn, down a steep embankment and into trees nearly 100 feet below.