From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 29, 1922: The New Mexican will not publish tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day.

Nov. 29, 1947: A huge caravan bearing food and clothing for the Navajo people of northwestern New Mexico was in the making today as the state opened its arms to its own. Civic leaders of nine New Mexico communities promised truckloads of food, clothing and bedding for the suffering Indians to be delivered at Gallup by a Navajo Brotherhood Caravan in mid-December.

Popular in the Community