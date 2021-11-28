From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 29, 1921: “Ferdinand Foch,
Marshal of France,
“Care, American Legion
“Billings, Montana.
“The Department of New Mexico, American Legion, and the citizens of Santa Fe, capital of the state of New Mexico and oldest city in America, urge you to honor this city with a visit on your eastbound journey. Santa Fe is the center of the most wonderful Fifty-Mile-Square in New Mexico and the heart of the land of the Pueblo Indians, half a dozen of the villages being accessible from Santa Fe by automobile …”
Nov. 29, 1971: A stewardess from a Trans World Airlines jetliner hijacked to Cuba says one of the three men who commandeered the plane admitted killing a New Mexico state trooper.
Nov. 29, 1996: MORA – TOMMY “Tio” Casados might have died for refusing to serve a beer.
Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of Casados, 75, a popular longtime Mora resident who was killed in the bar he had owned and operated for 55 years, state police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.