From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 29, 1920: Mechem Accession Will Be One of Most Elaborate in History
The inauguration of Governor-elect M.C. Mechem, although it will follow ceremonies of the past, will be made one of the most elaborate in the state’s history, according to tentative plans adopted by the executive committee at a meeting held Saturday night.
Nov. 29, 1945: Norman Shenk, president of the Chamber of Commerce, today announced the personnel of the five-men, five-women committee to develop the seven-point program for improved police protection which was adopted at a mass meeting Tuesday night at Seth Hall.
Nov. 29, 1970: A petition demanding a referendum on a city ordinance granting a 25-year franchise to Southern Union Gas Co failed to get the necessary number of signatures within the time limit imposed by law.
However, said Jerry Murphy, one of the sponsors of the petition, the approximately 2,000 signatures will be presented to the City Council Monday in an effort to have the Council reconsider its action.
Nov. 29, 1995: By sometime next year, motorists could be cruising legally at speeds of up to 75 mph on some New Mexico highways.
With the abolishment of the national speed limit, the state Highway and Transportation Department is proposing that the 1996 Legislature authorize 75 mph as the maximum legal speed.
Currently, speed limits are set by law at 65 miles for rural interstates and 55 miles an hour for most other highway sections.
