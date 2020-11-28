From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 30, 1920: Edsel Ford's Big Hunt Fails To Get Lonely Blacktail
Nov. 30, 1945: Reviewing "the dark record" that is New Mexico's as far as maternal and infant mortality is concerned. Sister Michael of the Catholic Maternity Institute as guest speaker of Rotary yesterday at La Fonda, likening the state to "the India of the United States."
Nov. 29, 1970: Ask a serious question, get a serious answer.
The question, asked in The New Mexican was: "How would YOU spend the $10 million surplus in the New Mexico state treasury?"
Part of the answer from Karl Sternberg of Santa Fe was "it would have been better not to ask it."
Nov. 30, 1995: Peggy Maestas drove up Wednesday morning just as her mobile home was guided onto its lot at the new Riverside de Santa Fe Mobile Home Community.
Her double-wide was the first home to be placed in the 58-acre development off Airport Road from Vista Primera subdivision. ...
Riverside de Santa Fe adds sorely needed mobile homes sites in a town with high housing costs and which has had virtually no such spaces for years.
