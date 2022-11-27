The past 100 years The past 100 years, Nov. 28, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:Nov. 28, 1922: The Red Cross Drive Ends Nov. 30. Only $700 of $2,500 quota raised here. What about it?Nov. 28, 1947: Last year it was 4,000 kids attracted from all corners of the city with maybe a ringer or two from Española and way stations.This year it is expected by the sponsors that the number of youngsters will top 4,500.This refers, of course, to the Plaza celebration which started last year under the general auspices of the Optimists, proved an outstanding event of the Christmas season.Nov. 28, 1972: New Mexico House Democrats are retaining essentially the same leadership for the 1973 legislative session.House Speaker Walter Martinez, D-Valencia-McKinley, was nominated without opposition for a new term.Rep. David Salman, D-Mora-Harding-San Miguel, was renominated for a second term as House majority floor leader.Nov. 28, 1997: When first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton unveils the first family's Christmas tree next month, the work of a Santa Fe glass artist will be hanging from the evergreen boughs.A handmade glass ornament by Elodie Holmes will be among those featured on the tree, which will show off work by many of the best artisans in the United States. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesRio Arriba County man serving sentence for murder claims guard assaulted himAffidavit: ‘Revenge’ led to fatal shooting on UNM campusFelipe's Tacos bids farewell in DecemberEspañola begins enforcing third attempt at panhandling ordinanceCould 'cashless' trend catch on for New Mexico restaurants, bars?Home Depot sued after pedestrian loses leg following forklift crashSuspicious package near Santa Fe ski basin was a brick, police sayJust who invented the hand-held breakfast burrito?Santa Fe hotels report post-pandemic boomHoliday wonder lights up Santa Fe Plaza Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus Let the Aggie-Lobo series go silent for more than a year Building Santa Fe There are better ideas than rent control Ringside Seat GOP chairman has apologists; does he have the votes? Rescue Report Animal rescuer pours heart into saving unwanted pets