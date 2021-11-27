From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 28, 1921: District Judge (Reed) Holloman’s hat is in the political ring for the nomination for governor next summer when the G.O.P. convention is held.
Governor Mechem is not going to be a candidate for re-nomination, preferring to practice law.
Nov. 28, 1971: TAMPA, Fla. — Three young blacks charged with murdering a New Mexico state trooper escaped an extensive manhunt Saturday by hijacking a Trans World Airlines jetliner to Havana.
Left behind during a fueling stop at Tampa International Airport were 43 passengers aboard the 727 when it was commandeered at takeoff from Albuquerque.
Nov. 28, 1996: Danny Ray Theragood stabbed and killed Luis Lucero in self-defense and thus should face no criminal charges.
This was the decision Wednesday of state District Judge Jim Hall following a day and a half of testimony from witnesses to the Aug. 25 incident.
