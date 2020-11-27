From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 28, 1920: Time to Begin Your Christmas Buying. Santa Fe Merchants Are Ready For You.
Nov. 28, 1945: The State was in a $45,000 squeeze today because two Colorado contractors failed to register under a law which became effective July 9 requiring highway builders to be licensed by the State Contractors Licensing Board.
Nov. 28, 1995: The state agency charged with administering New Mexico's mining law has rejected a bid by Española businessman Richard Cook to have a proposed 9-acre pumice mine in the Jemez Mountains designated as a "minimal impact operation."
Such a designation would have allowed Cook to operate the mine under less stringent environmental guidelines than typically allowed by the New Mexico Mining Act, passed by the Legislature in 1993.
