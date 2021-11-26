From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 27, 1946: The city planning commission received a vote of confidence last night when chairman John Gaw Meem and his colleagues informed the city council they stood ready to resign.
The commission’s stand was the result of the appointment at the Nov. 15 council meeting of a committee of three alderman and three citizens to see the state highway commission about urban highway project matters.
Nov. 27, 1996: The Santa Fe ski area opened its snow-packed slopes on Tuesday, its earliest start in more than a decade and the earliest opening in New Mexico this year.
Add a 37-inch base and Christmas has arrived for the ski community.
