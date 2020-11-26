From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 27, 1920: Read What The Revenue Commission Says. Your Own Pocket-Book is Affected.
Nov. 27, 1945: An attendance of close to 1,000 is expected at the mass meeting tonight at 8 at Seth Hall at which plans for improved police protection will be discussed, Norman S. Shenk, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said today.
... Among the suggestions which it is likely that tonight’s gathering will consider will be the formation of a permanent citizens’ committee to work with law enforcement agencies.
Nov. 27, 1970: Santa Fe Mayor George Gonzales cast the deciding vote Wednesday night as the City Council approved plans to build a $2.8 million shopping center in southern Santa Fe.
Property owner Bradley Thomas and developer Robert Clark sought commercial rezoning approval of 18 additional acres to build a 30-acre planned community shopping center on the southeast corner of St. Michael’s and Llano.
Nov. 27, 1995: CHAMA — As ominous storm clouds gathered over the rugged peaks of the south San Juan mountains on Sunday, Snickers, a 350-pound black bear, was returned to freedom.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.