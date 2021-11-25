From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 26, 1921: Gallup, N.M., Nov. 26 — Complete mystery shrouds the double slaying here last night of J.W. Blackwell Jr., a mine clerk, and his wife, who were shot to death on the front porch of their home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bodies were discovered at 8 o’clock this morning by C.E. Upland, a friend of Blackwell.
Nov. 26, 1946: Lt. Col. John P. Harney, MC, today assumed command of Bruns General hospital, succeeding Col. John R. Hall, who was to leave today for Fort Lewis, Wash., for another command. Colonel Harney arrived recently with his wife and three children from Fitzsimons General hospital, Denver.
Nov. 26, 1971: With endorsement from a regional planning group, St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe will proceed with plans to build a new facility on St. Michael’s Drive, ruling out remodeling of the present hospital in the downtown area.
“We have ruled out remodeling,” said Sister Mary Joachim, St. Vincent administrator. Renovation “will do an injustice to the people. Five years from now, we’d have the same problem,” she explained.
Nov. 26, 1996: Attorney General Tom Udall has proposed several legislative changes aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence, including a tough new stalking law that broadens the definition of stalking and makes a second offense a felony.
